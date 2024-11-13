China shows off military technology at Zhuhai Air Show

Hong Kong: The extraordinary energy and innovation of China’s military-industrial complex show few signs of waning, if exhibits at this year’s spectacular Zhuhai Air Show in southern China, not far from Hong Kong, are anything to go by.

More formally known as the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, the 2024 edition is being held in the coastal city of Zhuhai 12-17 November.

Whether it is jet engines screaming overhead during aerobatic demonstrations, diesel engines propelling heavy armoured vehicles over obstacles, or missiles, drones and other technology sitting resplendent in exhibition halls, this air show is the occasion where China shows off its military and technological prowess.

However, the biennial show is still in recovery mode after the impact of COVID-19 and an increasingly authoritarian attitude towards foreign companies and overseas media. The largest ever iteration of the show occurred in 2018, when 150,000 trade visitors and 300,000 members of the general public flocked to the six-day show. In the same year, 425 members of the media attended. However, this year foreign media are not welcome, a similar case to the preceding 2022 edition when just 193 journalists, all from China, attended. Figures for this year’s event are not yet available, but organizers were talking it up as the largest show ever in Zhuhai.

One of the most profound revelations at Zhuhai Air Show 2024 is the J-35A stealth fighter in People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) markings. There had been rumours last year that the PLAAF was interested in this brand new fighter platform, and the examples that are appearing this week in Zhuhai are likely to be initial operational training and evaluation aircraft, according to Rick Joe, an expert on the PLA and a regular contributor to The Diplomat publication. He told ANI that he doubts the J-35A is yet operational in any frontline capacity. (ANI)

Also Read: India, China to patrol once every week in Demchok and Depsang

Also Watch: