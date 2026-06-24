China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as BRICS Chair: Wang Yi in meeting with Doval

NEW DELHI: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday met National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in the national capital for the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting and underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties, calling for greater cooperation between the two Asian neighbours and leading economies of the Global South.

According to a post on X by Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, Wang Yi said that “as the two economies with the largest populations, China and India should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also promote cooperation between the two countries from a global perspective.”

Emphasising the need to translate leaders’ understandings into action, Wang said, “Both sides should take concrete actions to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, promote their respective development and revitalisation through cooperation, and accelerate the modernisation process of the Global South.”

On the boundary issue, Wang stressed that differences should be managed carefully and not be allowed to overshadow broader ties. He said, “It is imperative to respect each other’s core interests, properly handle sensitive issues, and place the China-India border issue in an appropriate position, so that it doesn’t affect the overall situation of bilateral relations.”

The Chinese Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance of fostering positive public perceptions to support improved ties between the two countries. “The two sides should also actively guide all sectors of society to form a correct understanding, and lay a solid public opinion and social foundation for improving bilateral relations,” he said.

Wang further expressed Beijing’s support for New Delhi’s role in the BRICS grouping, stating that “China supports India in fulfilling its responsibilities as the rotating chair of the BRICS, and is willing to join hands with India in promoting the development and growth of the BRICS mechanism.” (ANI)

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