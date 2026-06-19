Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India for BRICS National Security Advisors (NSA) meeting

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India to attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors (NSAs) and High Representatives on National Security set to be held from June 22-23. Confirming the visit, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that Wang Yi will visit India at the invitation of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

"At the invitation of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will attend the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors and High Representatives on National Security to be held in India from June 22 to 23," the ministry spokesperson posted on X. (IANS)

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