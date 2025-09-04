China unveils new weapons at World War II victory parade

Beijing: In a historic first, China on Wednesday publicly unveiled some of its most advanced military technology, including hypersonic missiles, electronic warfare systems, and unmanned combat platforms, during a massive military parade in central Beijing.

The event, marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory in World War II, also featured a strong message of peace and international cooperation from President Xi Jinping, even as global tensions remain high.

Held in Tian’anmen Square, the parade featured some of China’s most advanced weaponry, including hypersonic missiles, directed-energy systems, electronic warfare equipment, and unmanned intelligence platforms, many showcased publicly for the first time. More than 10,000 military personnel, over 100 aircraft, and hundreds of tanks and armoured vehicles participated in the event.

The parade was overseen by President Xi Jinping, who also serves as the General Secretary of the Communist Party and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. In his keynote speech, Xi highlighted the historical significance of the victory, calling it “China’s first complete triumph against foreign aggression in modern times”.

“The Chinese people made a major contribution to the salvation of human civilisation and the defence of world peace,” Xi said, urging nations to “eliminate the root causes of war” and prevent the repetition of historical tragedies.

Xi was joined on the Tian’anmen Rostrum by over two dozen world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and dignitaries from Iran, Malaysia, Pakistan, Nepal, Maldives, Myanmar, Indonesia, Mongolia, Zimbabwe, and Central Asian countries.

This was only the second time since 2015 that China has held such a large-scale military parade to mark Victory Day. Towering installations resembling the Great Wall stood in the square, symbolising Chinese resilience during wartime. Helicopters flew banners reading “Justice Prevails”, “Peace Prevails”, and “The People Prevail” as troops marched in precision formations. Spectators and veterans witnessed 80 commemorative banners honouring historic military units from the war.

China’s resistance, which began in 1931, was the earliest and one of the longest among Allied nations, with the country tying down more than half of Japan’s overseas forces and suffering 35 million casualties, roughly a third of total global losses in WWII.

Representatives from countries that supported China during the war, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Canada, were also invited.

For the first time, Chinese peacekeepers, who served under the United Nations, were included in the formations, reflecting China’s growing global defence posture. A soldier who had served in the Democratic Republic of the Congo said, “We have the capability to defend the peace forged with the blood of our forefathers.” (IANS)

Also Read: ‘China can’t beat India’s growth’ Says Investor Mark Mobius

Also Watch: