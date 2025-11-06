China warns Netherlands against interference in Nexperia amid semiconductor dispute

BEIJING: China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to "stop interfering in internal corporate affairs and work toward a constructive solution to the issue of the semiconductor manufacturer Nexperia," Xinhua reported.

A spokesperson for the ministry, commenting on recent issues involving Nexperia, an overseas subsidiary of Chinese company Wingtech, said the Dutch side failing to take concrete action will "inevitably deepen the adverse impact on the global semiconductor supply chain, an outcome neither the Chinese side nor the global industry wishes to see."

The spokesperson added, "China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, and strive to maintain the stable and smooth operation of the global semiconductor supply chain."

China also called on the Dutch side to "work with the Chinese side responsibly, bearing in mind the broader China-Netherlands and China-EU economic and trade relations, as well as the stability and security of global industrial and supply chains."

The MOFCOM spokesperson reiterated that "the Dutch side should stop interfering in corporate internal affairs and find a constructive solution to the Nexperia issue."

The warning followed the Dutch government's September decision to seize control of Nexperia from its Chinese parent Wingtech Technology over economic security concerns and suspend its CEO Zhang Xuezheng.

The MOFCOM spokesperson said the Dutch enterprise court issued "an erroneous ruling stripping the Chinese enterprise of its equity, severely infringing upon the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese enterprise." (ANI)

