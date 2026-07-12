China warns of retaliation as US launches forced labour and overcapacity trade probes

WASHINGTON: China has warned that it could take retaliatory measures after the United States launched trade investigations targeting dozens of economies, including China, over forced labour and alleged industrial overcapacity. The Chinese Embassy said Beijing was strongly dissatisfied with the US action and had lodged formal representations with Washington. It accused the US of abusing its domestic trade law and disrupting global supply chains.

“We will closely monitor the progress of the US investigation and reserve the right to take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests,” the Chinese Embassy said during a briefing for reporters Friday.

The US has launched Section 301 investigations against 16 economies, including China, citing “overcapacity,” according to the embassy. It has opened another investigation against 60 economies, including China, over allegations that they have not banned imports of goods made with forced labour.

“The World Trade Organization’s panel has already ruled that the US Section 301 tariff measures against China violate WTO rules,” the Chinese Embassy said.

“By once again abusing the Section 301 process and placing domestic law above international rules, the US is making a serious mistake, severely undermining the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains and seriously disrupting the international economic and trade order,” it said. (IANS)

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