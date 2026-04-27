China would never take a bullet for Iran despite strategic partnership: Report

Beijing: China has maintained a cautious distance from Iran despite their strategic partnership as the West Asia conflict intensifies, with no indication it would offer military support, a recent report said.

According to a Modern Diplomacy report, Beijing signalled early in the US-Iran conflict that its ties with Tehran do not extend to military intervention. Professor Hu Chunchun of the Shanghai International Studies University noted that China rarely engages in overseas conflicts militarily and does not seek to influence regional situations through force.

China’s response has largely been limited to diplomacy. While it criticised developments such as the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, it avoided direct involvement. Foreign Minister Wang Yi condemned actions like regime-change efforts in conversations with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, but analysts say Beijing’s tone has been more restrained compared to its reactions in other regions.

At press briefings, Chinese officials declined to comment on possible military assistance to Iran, underscoring reluctance to escalate. This aligns with China’s broader approach of staying out of direct conflict while positioning itself as a diplomatic actor.

Despite this, China remains a key economic partner for Iran, particularly as a major buyer of its crude oil, which is vital under sanctions.

Analysts say Beijing is prioritising energy security, trade routes and regional stability, choosing pragmatic diplomacy over military involvement even as it shares strategic interests with Iran and Russia. (IANS)

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