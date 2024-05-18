China’s cyberattacks on Taiwan surge ahead of presidential inauguration

China’s cyberattacks against Taiwan have increased to the extent of 2.5 million a day ahead of the presidential inauguration, the National Security Bureau (NSB) stated on Thursday, as per Taiwan News. Following the January 13 presidential and legislative elections, the intelligence agency found that China was launching 1 million cyberattacks daily, Taiwan News reported, citing CNA. The surge ahead of the May 20 presidential inauguration is mostly directed against government bodies. According to Taiwan News, NSB officials responded to lawmakers’ inquiries, stating that disinformation and cyberattacks were frequent. However, they affirmed that they would continue to monitor Chinese activities and identify loopholes in Taiwanese networks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the authorities were investigating allegations that confidential documents had ended up on a hacker’s website. Officials emphasised that all secret documents at the ministry are marked with a watermark or password, making it unlikely that insiders leaked the information. During a speech at the CyberSec information security conference on Wednesday, President-elect Lai Ching-te voiced his support for the development of the local cybersecurity sector. He said that as Taiwan was such a frequent target for cyberattacks and disinformation, it would emerge stronger. (ANI)

