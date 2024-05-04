Germany summons Russian diplomat over cyberattack

Berlin: Germany has summoned the Acting Charge d Affaires of the Russian embassy in response to a Russian cyberattack on the governing Social Democratic Party (SPD) last year. He has been summoned for noon, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry announced in Berlin on Friday.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin blames a unit of the Russian military intelligence service GRU for a 2023 cyberattack on the centre-left SPD, which is in coalition with the Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP).

“Russian state hackers attacked Germany in cyberspace,” Baerbock said in Adelaide during a visit to Australia, adding there would be consequences. (IANS)

