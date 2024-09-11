China’s harsh sentencing of Taiwanese activist sparks tensions

Efforts to maintain exchanges between Taiwanese and Chinese citizens are facing severe challenges following China’s harsh sentencing of a Taiwanese activist. Analysts warn that Beijing’s decision to jail Yang Chih-yuan, a political activist, to nine years in prison under secession charges will have an effect on Taiwan’s civil society, Voice of America reported. According to the report, on September 6, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) confirmed that a court in Wenzhou had sentenced Yang under accusations of secession, stating that he was involved in organizations advocating for Taiwan’s independence. “His acts are egregious and the court reached the decision according to law,” the office said in a statement. Yang, who was arrested in 2022 while teaching and participating in competitions for the board game Go, was accused of long-standing involvement in secessionist activities. Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), overseeing cross-strait exchanges, condemned the ruling, urging Beijing to reveal the verdict and evidence. “Beijing is trying to use Yang’s case to intimidate Taiwanese people under the pretext of penalizing Taiwan’s independence,” the MAC said in a statement last week. VOA further states that this is the first time China has used secession charges against a Taiwanese individual. It follows China’s introduction of 22 new guidelines in June aimed at punishing so-called “die-hard Taiwan independence activists,” with potential sentences reaching the death penalty. (ANI)

