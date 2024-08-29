Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) criticizes China for violating other countries sovereignty, disrupting regional peace

Taipei: Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has criticised China for violating other countries’ sovereignty and disrupting regional peace, Taiwan News reported. The Taiwan MoFA said a Chinese Shaanxi Y-9 reconnaissance plane entered into Japanese airspace east of the Danjo Islands on Monday and added that Beijing’s action “seriously violated Japan’s sovereignty and raised regional tensions.”

According to the Taiwan MoFA statement, China’s continued use of military aircraft and warships to intrude into Taiwan and Japan’s air defence identification zones and exclusive economic zones has increased regional tensions, according to Taiwan News report.

It said that China collaborates with Russia in carrying out frequent military exercises in the East China Sea and South China Sea to attempt to use force to change the status quo. According to Taiwan MoFA, China’s military expansion poses a “major threat” to the security of nations in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan and Japan, according to Taiwan News report.

Taiwan’s MoFA urged China to “return to rationality and self-restraint” and to cease all actions that undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait and escalate regional tensions.

It stated that Taiwan will bolster its self-defence capabilities, while continuing to cooperate with like-minded nations, including Japan, to “jointly deter the expansion and aggression of authoritarianism,” Taiwan News reported. (ANI)

Also Read: Taiwan and Japan seek to strengthen cooperation, become force for peace and prosperity in region

Also Watch: