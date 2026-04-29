China’s missile build-up forces rethink of United States defence strategy

WASHINGTON: China’s expanding missile arsenal and evolving military capabilities are reshaping U.S. defense planning, with Pentagon officials emphasizing that China is the central strategic challenge. Assistant Secretary Marc Berkowitz testified that China is the U.S.’s “pacing competitor” and that the U.S. will aim to deter China from a position of strength. He noted that China’s growing missile capabilities are part of a broader trend, with U.S. rivals expanding and diversifying their arsenals to threaten American territory and interests.

This threat has led to the Pentagon’s push for a new missile defense architecture, the “Golden Dome,” designed to counter advanced threats such as hypersonic and long-range cruise missiles. Berkowitz warned that these systems, both nuclear and conventional, pose significant risks to U.S. homeland security, critical infrastructure, and second-strike capabilities.

China’s strategy also includes integrating missile defense systems with offensive strike capabilities, complicating U.S. military operations, especially in the Indo-Pacific. In response, the U.S. is strengthening forward-deployed missile defense networks, including Aegis destroyers, Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems, and Patriot batteries, creating a layered defense in key strategic zones like the first island chain.

General Michael Guetlein highlighted that the U.S. can no longer rely on geographic distance as a buffer against threats, as technological advancements have eroded this advantage. The new defense architecture is designed to address both conventional and nuclear-capable threats, including hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

Lawmakers raised concerns about China’s missile capabilities, with estimates ranging from several hundred to tens of thousands of threats. Berkowitz stressed that the current environment requires a mix of nuclear deterrence and active missile defense to counter China’s increasing sophistication.

Finally, officials underscored the importance of alliances, urging U.S. partners to invest more in defense and interoperability to strengthen collective security in regions under Chinese military pressure. (IANS)

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