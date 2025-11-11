China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) undergoes rapid modernization under Xi Jinping

HONG KONG: The People's Liberation Army (PLA), China's party-controlled armed force, has undergone a remarkable modernization drive under Chairman Xi Jinping. Once an oversized and outdated border defence force, the PLA is now a sophisticated military power equipped with advanced technology and supported by steadily rising defense budgets.

According to the Centre for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS), China's official defence spending reached US$247 billion in 2025, 13 times higher than three decades ago. Though still less than that of the U.S., the gap is narrowing. China now spends about one-third of what the U.S. does and vastly outspends regional powers like Japan and South Korea.

China's navy (PLAN) has expanded from a coastal force into a global blue-water navy with around 350 ships, projected to grow to 435 by 2030, compared to fewer than 300 in the U.S. Navy. The PLA Air Force and Navy have also modernized rapidly, fielding fifth-generation fighters such as the J-20 and J-35, and testing sixth-generation prototypes.

Across the Taiwan Strait, the power imbalance continues to widen. Xi has ordered the PLA to be capable of seizing Taiwan by force by 2027, concentrating naval and air forces in the Eastern and Southern Theatre Commands.

China's nuclear arsenal has expanded to about 600 warheads in 2025, more than doubles that of 2019, and is projected to reach 1,500 by 2035. Its missile forces, particularly the DF-26 series, now threaten distant U.S. bases such as Guam. The PLA has also increased its space-based capabilities, operating over 260 military-related satellites for surveillance, intelligence, and navigation.

Meanwhile, the PLA's ground forces have shrunk from 1.6 million in 2014 to about 960,000, allowing resources to shift toward cyber, technical, and support forces. Xi's ongoing anti-corruption campaign, though exposing weaknesses, underscores his intent to make the PLA combat-ready.

Despite its modernization, analysts note the PLA remains untested in combat, having not fought a war in over 40 years. Yet China's leadership is clearly determined to continue transforming the PLA into a world-class military power. (ANI)

