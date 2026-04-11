China’s pressure threatens democracy: Taiwan warns against appeasing it

TAIPEI: Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te cautioned that engaging with authoritarian regimes like China could erode both sovereignty and democratic freedoms. His remarks came ahead of a high-profile meeting between the Chinese President and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) figure, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, in a social media post, Lai highlighted China’s increasing use of “grey zone” tactics and military pressure in the Taiwan Strait, warning that such actions threaten regional stability.

He reiterated that Taiwan’s democratic system and open society stand in stark contrast to authoritarian governance, making Taiwan a vital pillar of freedom in Asia. Marking the 47th anniversary of the Taiwan Relations Act, Lai highlighted its enduring significance alongside the Six Assurances in shaping US-Taiwan ties.

He described the partnership as grounded in shared democratic values and human rights, adding that it remains central to maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. Lai emphasised that support for Taiwan in the United States continues to enjoy a rare bipartisan consensus. He argued that safeguarding Taiwan is essential for protecting democratic ideals globally, reinforcing the island’s strategic importance along the First Island Chain. (ANI)

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