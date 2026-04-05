Taiwan must build ‘self-deterrence’ to counter Chinese threat: Report

WASHINGTON: Taiwan faces a stark challenge in preserving its democratic way of life amid persistent threats from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). The answer lies in “self-deterrence” – developing the capacity to raise costs on aggression to make any attempt at subjugation prohibitively expensive for Beijing, a report mentioned.

According to an article published in the US-based ‘Journal of Democracy’, this is not about militarism or provocation but survival and ensuring that Taiwan’s democracy remains not only a moral beacon but also a political reality. “The CCP’s threats are not abstract. They manifest daily in military intimidation, cyberattacks, and disinformation campaigns. Chinese fighter jets cross the median line of the Taiwan Strait with increasing frequency, eroding the tacit boundaries that once stabilised the region. Cyber intrusions target government infrastructure, while coordinated disinformation seeks to undermine public trust in institutions,” the report detailed.

“Beijing’s strategy is clear: normalise intimidation, sap morale, and convince both Taiwanese citizens and the international community that Taiwan’s fate is predetermined. The CCP’s political narrative insists that Taiwan is a ‘domestic issue’, foreclosing international mediation and portraying any external support as interference. Against this backdrop, Taiwan cannot rely solely on sympathy or external guarantees. It must build its own deterrent posture,” it added.

The report stressed that while Taiwan’s democratic success is remarkable, democracy alone does not ensure security, with history showing that democracies succumb to external aggression in the absence of credible deterrence.

The lesson, it said, is clear: “Legitimacy and vibrancy do not prevent conquest unless backed by the capacity to resist.” (IANS)

Also Read: China’s data warfare exposed in Taiwan election meddling