China's silence is striking," says Zelenskyy on deployment of North Korean troops

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning regarding North Korea’s involvement in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and said that North Korean troops have not yet engaged in combat and emphasised that “this is a matter of days, not months,” before they are drawn into battle.

Zelenskyy also questioned China’s silence on the issue, highlighting that as a regional security guarantor, China’s “silence is striking.”

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “I gave an interview to South Korea’s KBS, stressing North Korea’s official role in this war. It’s not just weapons or workers in Russian factories—North Korean soldiers are in Kursk, our occupied territories, preparing to fight Ukraine. This is a war of two countries against one.”

Zelenskyy strongly condemned Russia’s decision to involve North Korean troops in the ongoing war against Ukraine. He emphasised that Russia has openly partnered with North Korea, acquiring approximately 3.5 million artillery shells.

“More than two years into this war, and soon, we’ll reach 1,000 days of Russia’s brutal aggression against Ukraine, against our people, our cities, and our very way of life. It is no surprise that, as the war drags on, Russia seeks to escalate in new ways. One of these escalations is the involvement of North Korean forces. Russia has begun to openly partner with North Korea, even boasting about this alliance. They started by acquiring millions of artillery shells—around 3.5 million—from North Korea,” Zelenskyy said.

He added, “Those artillery shells and missiles were used against our people, but now it’s no longer just weapons. We have information that 3,000 North Korean troops are currently in a training camp, and that number is expected to rise to 12,000 soldiers and officers soon.”

He further said, “North Korean troops have not yet engaged in combat, but this is a matter of days, not months. When deployed, they will be pushed forward, sustaining heavy losses, as Russia tries to minimise its own troop mobilisation...”

Zelenskyy also spoke about China on the current situation and said, “North Korea’s actions aren’t random; they have strategic goals. I’m surprised by China’s silence. I can’t say that China is on our side, but as a regional security guarantor, its silence is striking.”

He added, “It may be time for an Asian Security Alliance. Both Japan and South Korea are strong, civilised nations, and reaching out to China could be essential in countering North Korea’s aggression, as North Korea is actively pulling that region into a war. Their actions aren’t coincidental—they want Russia’s support in return.” (IANS)

