‘New threat has emerged’: Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns of Russia, North Korea’s ‘malign’ alliance

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns about the growing “malign” alliance between Russia and North Korea, which could potentially escalate the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

However, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to world leaders who openly condemned the partnership between Russia and North Korea.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “A new threat has emerged - the malign alliance between Russia and North Korea. I am grateful to the leaders and representatives of nations who refuse to turn a blind eye and speak openly about this dangerous collaboration aimed at increasing the scale of the war. About the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia. About how Russia might repay Pyongyang for this assistance.”

He further revealed that North Korea is supplying military personnel to Russia and stressed that the Ukrainian government expects a “fair response” from its international partners to address this escalating threat.

“Unfortunately, the instability and threats could increase significantly once North Korea learns the tactics of modern warfare. We have clear data showing that people are being supplied to Russia from North Korea, and these are not just workers for production, but also military personnel. We expect a proper and fair response from our partners on this matter,” Zelenskyy said.

He added, “In fact, this is another state joining the war against Ukraine. Everyone has the opportunity to see the evidence - both through satellites and through the videos that are already emerging from Russia. This issue must be addressed. We need to respond and counteract. We cannot allow evil to grow.”

The Ukrainian President further sounded a warning about the escalating conflict in Ukraine, saying that if North Korean soldiers are on the front lines, it will only serve to prolong the war and benefit no one globally.

“If the world remains silent now, and if we face North Korean soldiers on the front lines as regularly as we are defending against drones, it will benefit no one in this world and will only prolong this war. A war that must be ended justly and as soon as possible,” Zelenskyy said on X.

Citing South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, CNN on Saturday reported that North Korea has sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia for training, marking its first military involvement in Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

South Korea’s spy agency revealed that these special forces fighters travelled on seven Russian ships, and notably, had been personally inspected by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as per the agency’s statment.

Further, the agency stated, “Large Russian transport aircraft have also been frequently travelling between Vladivostok and Pyongyang.”

One of the three pictures that South Korea’s intelligence agency disclosed as evidence of North Korea’s troop deployment to Russia was captured by a satellite that the South has been operating, a government source had said on Saturday, according to Yonhap.(ANI)

