Chinese authorities refuse to revisit case of jailed Tibetan activist

WASHINGTON [US]: Chinese authorities in Tibet have denied a retrial for Anya Sengdra, an environmental activist and anti-corruption advocate who is serving a seven-year sentence for "disturbing social order."

This refusal marks the third appeal effort on Sengdra's behalf, according to his lawyer, Lin Qilei, who shared the development on social media, Radio Free Asia (RFA) reported.

Anya Sengdra, 53, a resident of Kyangchu Township in Gade County in the Golog (Guoluo) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, has spent six years in prison following his 2018 arrest in Qinghai Province. According to the report, Sengdra's arrest stemmed from his vocal opposition to local corruption, illegal mining, and the poaching of endangered wildlife.

Allegedly beaten during his detention, Sengdra was convicted in 2019 after raising these issues online, which authorities later used as evidence to sentence him for disrupting social order.

Sengdra's lawyer, Lin Qilei, shared his frustrations about the denied appeal, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "This is the third request for a retrial submitted to the Sixth Circuit Court of the Supreme People's Court in Xi'an."

Lin went on to describe the court process: "As usual, I completed the necessary paperwork and waited in line.

After some time, a judge emerged and informed me that they had decided not to review Sengdra's case." Lin also recalled the judge's words, who instructed him "not to bring the case back to court in the future."

International concern over Sengdra's conviction has mounted over the years. In 2020, a group of UN human rights experts urged the Chinese government to drop the charges against him, citing concerns about potential human rights violations, reported RFA.

The refusal to re-examine Sengdra's case is the latest in a series of actions that highlight Chinese authorities' tight control over Tibetan activists.

Earlier this month, Chinese authorities detained Tsogon Tsering, a 29-year-old Tibetan whistleblower, after he posted a video exposing illegal sand and gravel mining in his hometown of Tsaruma (Cha'erma). The video, which quickly gained attention on social media, led to Tsering's detention. His current location is unknown.

The Chinese government's stance on Tibet has led to ongoing allegations of cultural suppression, religious repression, and human rights violations, including restrictions on language and spiritual practices, as reported by RFA.

While many Tibetans and international advocates seek genuine autonomy or independence, Beijing maintains that Tibet is an inseparable part of China. (ANI)

Also Read: China Forcibly Removes Young Monks from Tibet Monastic School, Escalating Efforts to Erase Tibetan Culture and Religion

Also Watch: