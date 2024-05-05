Chinese embassy in Canada refutes foreign interference accusations

The Chinese embassy in Canada expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” to the “baseless accusation of China’s interference in Canada’s internal affairs,” according to its spokesperson. The initial report released by Canada’s Foreign Interference Commission on Friday launched a scathing attack on countries including China, Russia and India, accusing them of interfering in Canada’s 2019 and 2021 general elections, Xinhua news agency reported. “We have never meddled in Canada’s internal affairs, nor do we have any intention to do so. The attempts by certain Canadian politicians to shift blame onto China for their own electoral failures are unfair and unethical, revealing their self-serving and shameless nature,” the spokesperson said, adding that China has consistently upheld the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs. The Chinese embassy claimed that the report is riddled with contradictions and ideological bias and lacks credibility. It uses terms like “may,” “might,” “potential” and other misleading words. It claims to derive conclusions from “intelligence” yet also states that the intelligence has not been proven. “Not all of the information provided below necessarily has been corroborated or fully assessed.” The spokesperson said that such contradictory statements undermine the report’s validity and suggest a “deliberate attempt to mislead the public.” “Canada has a record of grossly interfering in China’s domestic affairs on issues concerning China’s core interests, including Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong.” “It seeks to undermine China’s security and stability by overtly and covertly condoning and supporting separatist activities. These are clear and well-grounded facts.” According to the spokesperson, Canada’s actions are akin to a thief calling on others to catch a thief. “We urge the Canadian side to respect the facts, abandon ideological bias, and stop groundlessly attacking China,” the spokesperson said. (IANS)

