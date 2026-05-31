NSA Ajit Doval, Russian Presidential aide review maritime, defence cooperation

MOSCOW: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with the Aide to the President and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, in Moscow on Friday (local time), where the two sides reviewed progress on key bilateral initiatives in the maritime and defence sectors.

Doval and Patrushev assessed the status of proposals discussed during Patrushev's visit to New Delhi in November 2025. Their discussions focused on expanding cooperation in maritime connectivity, shipbuilding, defence collaboration, and the training of sailors for operations in polar waters. The two officials also exchanged views on regional and global developments. (ANI)

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