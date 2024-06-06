Manipur Tragedy: 11-year-old Girl Fatally Attacked with Iron Rod

IMPHAL: In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly killed after being attacked with an iron rod while she was on her way to an exam centre in Thoubal district of Manipur.
The incident occured on Thursday morning when Jenita Sapamm, a sixth-grade student, was riding her bicycle to take her monthly exam at the Ibemchal Visal Academy of Khongjom in Thoubal district, Manipur, around 7:30 am.
Officials said that the attacker, identified as Sapam Sarat (45), hit Jenita's head with an iron rod, causing her to lose consciousness.
Even though he tried to run away, Sarat was caught by people passing by who saw the terrible attack. They subdued him and handed him over to the Khongjom police station in Manipur.
Jenita was quickly taken to the Thoubal district hospital and then transferred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for more treatment. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries while on the way to RIMS.
The attack caused a serious injury to Jenita, with the iron rod piercing her head.
The attacker, along with the weapon used in the crime, was caught and is now held at the police station awaiting legal action. Both the victim and the attacker were from the same area.
Meanwhile, police has initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the brutal attack on the deceased.
Earlier, the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) served notice to police officials concerned about 30 murder cases pending for investigation for decades in the state's Thoubal district only.
MHRC sources said that Commission Chairperson, Justice Utpalendu Bikash Saha (retd) recently made a surprise visit to the Thoubal Police Station and Thoubal Women Police Station and found at least 30 murder cases pending investigation for 10-30 years.
Justice Saha, a former judge of the Gauhati, Tripura, and Manipur High Courts, in his notice to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Range-II), Superintendent of Police, Thoubal, and Officer-in-Charge of Thoubal police station, said that due to delay of investigation, both the family of the victim and the accused person are denied a fair trial as well as justice.
