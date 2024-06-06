Manipur Tragedy: 11-year-old Girl Fatally Attacked with Iron Rod

Even though he tried to run away, Sarat was caught by people passing by who saw the terrible attack. They subdued him and handed him over to the Khongjom police station in Manipur.

Jenita was quickly taken to the Thoubal district hospital and then transferred to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal for more treatment. Unfortunately, she died from her injuries while on the way to RIMS.

The attack caused a serious injury to Jenita, with the iron rod piercing her head.

The attacker, along with the weapon used in the crime, was caught and is now held at the police station awaiting legal action. Both the victim and the attacker were from the same area.

Meanwhile, police has initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact reason behind the brutal attack on the deceased.