CM Yogi visits hydrogen facility in Japan’s Yamanashi, highlights UP’s vision

TOKYO: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a hydrogen facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, reaffirming the state's resolve to push forward green hydrogen initiatives and sustainable energy solutions as part of its long-term development strategy.

During his visit to the East Asian nation, the Chief Minister also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora while travelling onward to Yamanashi. He received a warm welcome from the community, reflecting strong engagement between Uttar Pradesh and overseas Indians.

Sharing details of his visit in a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Visited the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and witnessed the advanced Power-to-Gas system in operation. Appreciated the pioneering work being undertaken in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Yamanashi's innovative approach offers valuable insights for accelerating sustainable energy transition and clean mobility solutions."

He further stated that Uttar Pradesh is "firmly committed to advancing green hydrogen, sustainable energy solutions and a future driven by innovation, self-reliance and environmental responsibility."

The visit comes alongside a major investment development for Uttar Pradesh, as Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore were signed with leading Japanese companies. The agreements span a diverse range of sectors and are being viewed as a significant boost to industrial cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

The MoUs encompass agricultural equipment, industrial machinery, automobiles, electronics, hospitality, real estate, industrial printing and environmental infrastructure. These partnerships are expected to enhance the state's manufacturing strength while promoting deeper technology-led collaboration.

Among the firms entering into agreements are Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co., Ltd., Seiko Advance, O&O Group, Fuji Japanese JV and Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd. (IANS)

