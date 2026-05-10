Colonialism will have no place in future world: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran remains committed to expanding friendly relations with other nations based on mutual respect and shared interests, while rejecting the policy of “colonialism and exploitation”.

In a post on X on Friday (local time), Pezeshkian said, “The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand friendly relations based on mutual respect and shared interests.”

He added that “the policy of colonialism and exploitation will have no place in the future world”.

The Iranian President also emphasised Iran’s historical identity, saying tolerance is deeply rooted in Iranian culture, while resistance against oppression has long been part of the country’s history.

“Just as tolerance is deeply rooted in the culture of our people, the struggle against oppression shines in the history of this land, “ Pezeshkian said, adding that this identity “will continue for the exaltation of Iran’s name”. (ANI)

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