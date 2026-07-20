Couldn’t care less: Donald Trump dismisses Iran’s withdrawal from interim deal

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that he “couldn’t care less” about Iran’s decision to stop abiding by the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), reiterating that Washington’s priority remains preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Al Jazeera reported. Speaking in a brief phone interview with US cable network NewsNation, Trump was asked about Tehran’s announcement that it would no longer adhere to the interim agreement signed with the United States last month. “I couldn’t care less,” Trump said. He added that the war’s primary objective is “never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.” The MoU was signed between Washington and Tehran in mid-June to end the war launched by the US and Israel in February. The latest exchange of deadly strikes began amid disagreements over the management of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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