Cowards: Canadian leader rips into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, others for not calling Khalistanis by name

Toronto: People’s Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has lambasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and opposition leaders Jagmeet Singh and Pierre Poilievre for their responses to attack on Hindus in Brampton.

Bernier alleged that the the leaders refrained from identifying the attackers as Khalistani extremists, something that could have offended their voter base.

Taking to X, Bernier posted, “Can you spot the difference between my tweet and that of the three establishment party leaders?”

He condemned the three leaders as “cowards” and added, “Not one of these cowards dares to even name the Khalistani Sikhs who are committing the violence. They’re afraid to offend some voters, even though Khalistani supporters are a minority of Sikh Canadians.”

“This complacency explains why Khalistani extremism keeps growing in this country,” he stated, sharing the screenshots of leaders’ social media posts.

The criticism follows an attack near the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton on Sunday, where devotees were reportedly targeted by individuals believed to be affiliated with the Khalistani groups. Peel Police were stationed outside the temple but no arrests have yet been made.

Earlier, Bernier posted a video on X, showing the Khalistanis attacking worshippers at the Brampton Hindu temple.

“Nothing to worry about though because diversity is our strength!!!”, he added sarcastically. Independent MP Kevin Vuoung also condemned the attack by the Khalistani extremists on the Hindu devotees stating, “Alarming to see an attack on Hindu Canadians. From Khalistani extremists to terrorist cosplayers, Canada has become a safe harbour for radicals. Our leaders are failing to safeguard Hindus as they have Christians and Jewish Canadians from violence. We all deserve to worship in peace.”

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also condemned the incident, calling it “unacceptable” and expressing support for religious freedom and community safety.

“The acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today are unacceptable. Every Canadian has the right to practice their faith freely and safely,” Trudeau wrote on X, also thanking Peel Regional Police for their swift response.

Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre described the attacks as “completely unacceptable.”

He assured Canadians that the Conservative Party stands firmly against such violence and pledged to “unite our people and end the chaos.”

“Completely unacceptable to see violence targeting worshippers at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton today,” he posted, adding that “Conservatives condemn this violence unequivocally.”

New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, who has faced criticism in the past for his alleged support of the Khalistani movement, joined other leaders in condemning the violence.

“Every Canadian must be free to visit their place of worship in peace. I unequivocally condemn the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha Mandir,” he wrote on X, urging community leaders to call for peace.

However, none of these leaders called Khalistanis by their name in their posts. It is worth mentioning that both Trudeau and Poilivre have attended events in the past where Sikh separatists have raised anti-India slogans.

In April, as Trudeau walked up to the stage for his address at a public event on Khalsa day, ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised, as a video that went viral on social media at that time, showed clearly.

The acts were repeated when Poilievre approached the stage to begin his address at the same event. New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow were also in attendance at the said event.

Sunday’s attack on Hindus has only highlighted concerns about rising religious intolerance in Canada, echoing previous incidents of vandalism targeting Hindu temples in Windsor, Mississauga, and Brampton.

Last year, a Hindu temple in Windsor was defaced with anti-India graffiti, triggering strong reactions from Indian officials.

India-Canada relations remain strained following last year’s diplomatic controversy when Trudeau government accused India behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has consistently denied these claims, calling them “absurd” and “motivated,” while accusing Canada of promoting anti-India extremist activities on its soil. (IANS)

