Creative economy in spotlight as BRIDGE Summit 2025 opens in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: The BRIDGE Summit 2025 opened in Abu Dhabi on Monday, bringing together more than 60,000 creators, media and content professionals, artistes, producers, publishers, entrepreneurs, investors, universities and research centres.

The event features over 400 international speakers and 300 exhibitors taking part in the region's largest media and content gathering. The summit, taking place at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 10th December, presents a varied programme of more than 300 activities, including 200 panel discussions and 50 workshops.

Interactive platforms and designated areas for deal-making and strategic partnerships form a key part of the summit's offering, which aims to strengthen production ecosystems, enhance value chains and promote knowledge exchange among leading global stakeholders. Prominent leaders and decision-makers gather at the three-day summit to engage in dialogue and share expertise. The event seeks to translate these interactions into meaningful partnerships and investments that enhance entry into global creative economy markets.

Emerging creative sectors, including gaming and augmented and virtual reality, take centre stage at the summit alongside design, architecture, crafts and cultural outputs. The event also engages media organizations, academic institutions, research bodies and innovation hubs.

The summit opened on Monday with broad participation from across the media, content and entertainment fields, spanning music and live performance, cinema, television, digital platforms, social media, literature, publishing and translation. (ANI/WAM)

