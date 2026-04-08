Crushing the terrorist regime: Benjamin Netanyahu confirms strikes on Iran’s bridges, railways

TEL AVIV: In a significant escalation of regional hostilities, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) are intensifying their military operations against Iranian strategic assets.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Netanyahu declared that the Israeli military is “crushing the terrorist regime in Iran”, adding that the offensive is being conducted “with even greater vigour, and increasing force.”

“I tell you constantly that we are crushing the terrorist regime in Iran. But we are doing so with even greater vigor and with increasing force. Yesterday, our pilots destroyed transport planes and dozens of helicopters at an Iranian Air Force base. Today, they attacked the train tracks and bridges used by the Revolutionary Guards. They use these to transport raw materials for weapons, the weapons themselves, and the operatives who attack us, the United States, and the countries of the region, the same operatives who also oppress the Iranian people,” he said

“And this is the central point: These actions, which I approved together with the Minister of Defense, are not intended to attack the Iranian people. On the contrary, they are intended to weaken and crush the terrorist regime that has oppressed them for 47 years. This is no longer the same Iran, nor is it the same Israel. We are changing the balance of power from one end to the other,” he added.

Reinforcing these claims of strategic degradation, the Israeli Defence Forces have released new footage showcasing the targeting of Iran’s air defence systems. This dramatic release, featuring missile-borne cameras, captures the final moments before impact on military infrastructure, reflecting a concerted effort to dismantle Tehran’s layered air defence architecture. In a social media post on X accompanying the footage, the IDF asserted, “Special Footage from Missile’s View, How the Air Force Targets the Terrorist Iranian Regime’s Air Defence Systems. In precise attacks guided by the intelligence branch of the Air Force, more than 130 air defence systems of the terrorist Iranian regime were destroyed.” (ANI)

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