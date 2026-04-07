Whoever builds Iranian axis of evil...their blood is on their head: Benjamin Netanyahu

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday issued a stark warning to Israel's adversaries after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had killed Major General Majid Khademi, head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Intelligence Organisation, along with a senior commander of the elite Quds Force's Unit 840, in strikes targeting Tehran.

In a post on X, Netanyahu lauded the strikes by the IDF that led to the killing of the senior military leaders, noting that there would be severe consequences against anyone trying to harm Israel and its citizens. He also warned against anyone trying to build an Iranian axis of evil.

"Whoever acts to murder our citizens, whoever directs terror against the State of Israel, whoever builds the Iranian axis of evil - their blood is on their head. We are acting with strength and determination - we will reach everyone who seeks to harm us. We will continue with full force, on all fronts, until the threat is removed and all the war's objectives are achieved," the Israeli PM stated in his post.

Earlier in the day, the IDF, in a statement on Telegram, said that Majid Khademi, one of the IRGC's most senior commanders, was eliminated in a precise Israeli Air Force strike in Tehran on Sunday night.

Khademi had recently assumed his post following the elimination of his predecessor, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi, in Operation Rising Lion and was responsible for gathering intelligence for the Iranian regime's senior leadership and advancing terrorist activities against Israel, Jewish targets worldwide, and even American individuals, as per the IDF.

He also played a role in monitoring Iranian civilians during internal suppression operations. In a separate statement, the IDF confirmed that Asghar Bagheri, commander of the Quds Force's Special Operations Unit 840 since 2019, was also killed in the operation. (ANI)

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