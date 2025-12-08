Cyclone Ditwah: Indian Army’s Field Hospital treats over 1,250 people in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: As India’s rescue and relief efforts continue in full swing in Sri Lanka, the Indian Army shared that its field hospital has treated over 1,250 people, conducted major emergency surgeries and inducted three Bailey Bridges to accelerate relief efforts and support restoration of critical connectivity in the wake of the destruction caused by cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, the ADGPI said, “Update on Indian Army’s Humanitarian Assistance to Sri Lanka- The Indian Army’s Field Hospital has treated over 1,250 people so far, including five major emergency surgeries; three Bailey Bridges have been inducted into Sri Lanka. In coordination with the Sri Lankan administration, suitable locations have been identified for their construction to accelerate relief efforts and support restoration of critical connectivity and Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, visited the Field Hospital and interacted with the medical team. He thanked India for the swift response and its efforts in delivering critical medical care to affected communities.” (ANI)

