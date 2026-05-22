Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides accorded ceremonial welcome in New Delhi

NEW DELHI: Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides was given a warm ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour upon his arrival in New Delhi on Thursday, following the Mumbai leg of his visit.

Sharing details of the high-level arrival in a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), stated, “A warm welcome to President @Christodoulides of the Republic of Cyprus as he arrives in New Delhi following the Mumbai leg of his visit. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour and was warmly received by Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta @AjayTamtaBJP. The visit builds on the momentum generated by Prime Minister @narendramodi’s historic visit to Cyprus in June 2025 and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthening the India-Cyprus partnership.”

The New Delhi leg follows the initial phase of the four-day State Visit, which began when President Christodoulides arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday. Visiting from May 20 to 23 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it marks his first visit to the country in his current capacity, according to an official statement by the MEA.

The Cyprus President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, and senior officials and business leaders.

The engagement carries heightened diplomatic weight as the visit comes less than a year after PM Modi’s landmark trip to Cyprus in June 2025, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation in over two decades. (ANI)

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