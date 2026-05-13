Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) questions support for Pakistan’s terror infrastructure

New Delhi: India on Tuesday said that countries positioning themselves as responsible global actors must reflect whether supporting the protection of terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan could affect their reputation and standing.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks in response to reports regarding China's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor last year.

"We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier. Operation Sindoor was a precise, targetted and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest," Jaiswal said.

"It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," he added.

Several reports have cited that Operation Sindoor pitted India's indigenously developed weapons systems against Chinese-supplied platforms fielded by Pakistan.

In his extensive analysis titled 'India's Operation Sindoor: A Battlefield Verdict on Chinese Weapons - And India's Victory', top US urban warfare expert John Spencer had reckoned that Operation Sindoor wasn't just a military campaign but a technology demonstration, a market signal, and a strategic blueprint.

"India showed the world what self-reliance in modern warfare looks like - and proved that 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' works under fire," Spencer wrote.

Spencer, currently the Chair of War Studies at Madison Policy Forum and Executive Director of the Urban Warfare Project, stated that Pakistan's "proxy dependency" was no match to India's "sovereign power" during Operation Sindoor which demolished terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

"India fought as a sovereign power - wielding precision tools it designed, built, and deployed with unmatched battlefield control. Pakistan fought as a proxy force, dependent on Chinese hardware that was built for export, not for excellence. When challenged, these systems failed - exposing the strategic hollowness behind Islamabad's defence posture," Spencer wrote. (IANS)

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