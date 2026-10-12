Deadly Attack on Riyadh Airport Claims 12 Lives, Injures Over 300

RIYADH: At least 12 people were killed and 309 injured in an attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said in an update on Sunday. According to GACA, the fatalities included four Saudi citizens and residents of several other nationalities, including two Bangladeshis and one each from the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. Some of the injured are in critical condition and are receiving medical treatment at several hospitals.

In its statement, GACA said, "Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, 2026, corresponding to 29 Rabi' Al-Thani 1448H, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in (12) fatalities, including (4) Saudi citizens and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Bangladeshi, (1) American, (1) Egyptian, (1) Jordanian, (1) Syrian, (1) Palestinian and (1) Sudanese."

"The attack also left (309) others injured, including individuals in critical condition. All injured individuals are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals. May Allah bestow His mercy upon those who lost their lives and grant the injured a speedy recovery. The attack also caused property damage, the extent of which is currently being assessed," the statement added. (ANI)

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