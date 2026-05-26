Over 1.5 million Haj pilgrims arrive in Mecca; Riyadh increases air defence

MECCA: Over 1.5 million people have arrived in Mecca for the annual Haj pilgrimage, which this year takes place amid hopes for an end to the war in West Asia.

To protect them, the Saudi Ministry of Defence has strengthened its air defences. The white-clad pilgrims, travelling by bus or on foot, arrived at the vast Mina encampment after performing the "tawaf," or walking seven times around the Kaaba, the enormous black cube of Mecca's Great Mosque.

The start of the Hajj coincided with US President Donald Trump sending mixed signals regarding a possible agreement to extend the fragile ceasefire with Iran and a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, reports Adnkronos news agency.

This year's celebrations, which draw Muslims from around the world, including Iran, follow a series of Iranian attacks against targets in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Gulf countries.

Saudi authorities have worked to keep the conflict away from the Haj, with many Muslims travelling long distances to participate in one of the world's largest annual pilgrimages.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the conflict, Saudi officials said that more pilgrims from abroad participated in the Haj this year than in 2025.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence showed a video of advanced air defence batteries positioned on the outskirts of Mecca. (IANS)

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