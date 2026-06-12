Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Ebola cases rise to 635, recoveries reach 30: Government

Kinshasa: The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has risen to 635 as of June 9, Health Minister Roger Kamba has said.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday (local time), Kamba said the outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, continues to pose challenges, but the response is gaining momentum, with more patients recovering and contact tracing improving,, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Kamba, the proportion of contacts under follow-up has increased to 61.1 per cent, up from 56.4 per cent a day earlier. He said health authorities are monitoring “every zone, every alert and every signal,” as vigilance remains high.

Kamba also announced eight new recoveries, including seven in Nyankunde and one in Mongbwalu, both in the eastern province of Ituri. The new recoveries brought the total number of recovered patients to 30.

“Each recovery sends a strong message: come for treatment, as early care saves lives,” he said. The minister added that 490 tonnes of medicines have been deployed, laboratories strengthened, and response teams mobilised around the clock in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu provinces. (IANS)

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