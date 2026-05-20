Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Reports 131 Suspected Ebola Deaths in Latest Outbreak

KINSHASA: Around 131 suspected deaths and 513 suspected cases have been reported in the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), DRC Health Minister Roger Kamba said Tuesday.

Speaking at a special briefing in Kinshasa after returning from the affected area, Kamba said the deaths were recorded in the affected zones but cautioned that not all were necessarily caused by Ebola.

"These are suspected deaths, and investigations are underway to determine which are actually linked to the disease," he said. Congolese health authorities declared a new Ebola outbreak in the eastern province of Ituri on May 15, the country's 17th since 1976. Cases have also been confirmed in the neighbouring North Kivu province, said Kamba, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said the outbreak is caused by the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which is considered less deadly than the Zaire strain, adding that the DRC has extensive experience responding to Ebola. (IANS)

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