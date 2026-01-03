Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani takes oath as New York City Mayor

New York: Zohran Kwame Mamdani has taken over as mayor of the largest US city that is the centre of finance with a firm promise to rule "expansively and audaciously" as a "as a democratic socialist".

At the formal inauguration of his Mayoralty on New Year's Day, radical Democratic Social Senator Bernie Sanders gave him the oath of office, declaring that his victory was over "the Democratic establishment, the Republican establishment, the president of the United States and some enormously wealthy oligarchs".

After taking the oath of office on the steps of City Hall, Mamdani vowed to implement the socialist policies he had espoused, vowing to bring back big government.

"I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed radical", he said. He promised to bring back "the era of big government" to "improve New Yorkers' lives".

"We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism", said Mamdani, who belongs to the Democratic Socialists wing of the Democratic Party. His administration will be one that "never flinches in the fight against corporate greed, and refuses to cower before challenges", he said. (IANS)

