Mamdani oath: Eri Silk tie hogs the limelight

NEW YORK: As Zohran Mamdani took the oath as the new mayor of New York City on January 1, 2026, it was a distinctive fashion detail that continued to draw attention—the Assamese eri silk tie he wore during the swearing-in. At a time when political leaders increasingly use fashion to express identity and values, Mamdani’s choice stood out as a powerful cultural statement. The tie was crafted from eri silk, a traditional fabric from Assam known for its rich texture, subtle sheen, and ethical production. Unlike mulberry silk, eri silk—also called ahimsa or non-violent silk—is produced without harming silkworms, aligning with growing global emphasis on environmentally responsible fashion. (Agencies)

