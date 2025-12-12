Democrats warn Donald Trump tariffs risk ‘losing India’ at pivotal moment

WASHINGTON: Sharp political criticism dominated a major Congressional hearing, with Democrats warning that President Donald Trump’s tariff regime and confrontational approach toward New Delhi could inflict long-term damage on one of America’s most vital alliances.

During a Congressional hearing by the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia on the US–India strategic partnership, Democratic Ranking Member Sydney Kamlager-Dove accused Trump of unravelling decades of bipartisan progress. (IANS)

