US President Donald Trump again claims to have stopped Indo-Pak conflict

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday again claimed to have stopped the India-Pakistan conflict that occurred in May. Trump, while delivering remarks on economy at Pennsylvania, said that in 10 months, he stopped eight wars in the 10 months of his tenure. “In 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Kosovo-Serbia, Pakistan and India. They were going at it. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia. Armenia and Azerbaijan. I hate to say this, Cambodia and Thailand started up today. Tomorrow I have to make a phone call...I’m going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries, Thailand and Cambodia. They’re going at it again. But I’ll do it. So we’re making peace through strength,” he said. (ANI)

