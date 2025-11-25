Dhaka sends fresh request to Delhi for ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition

DHAKA: Days after deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a death sentence from the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal, the interim government of Bangladesh has written to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs seeking her extradition. As per a report in the Dhaka Tribune, officials confirmed that a new diplomatic note was sent to New Delhi shortly after High Representative for the Rohingya Issue Khalilur Rahman's return from an engagement in the Indian capital.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain told mediapersons on Sunday that Dhaka had formally communicated with India again regarding Hasina's return but did not disclose further details. A diplomatic source in New Delhi informed United News of Bangladesh that the note verbale was dispatched soon after the 7th National Security Advisers' meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave, which Khalilur Rahman attended on Thursday. (ANI)

