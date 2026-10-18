Diaspora living bridge of friendship between India and Samoa: MoS Pabitra Margherita

APIA: Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday interacted with members of the Indian community in Samoa's capital, Apia, describing the diaspora as a living bridge of friendship and understanding between the two nations.

"Had a warm and engaging interaction with members of the Indian community in Apia, Samoa. It was heartening to hear about their experiences and their enduring bonds with India. They also expressed appreciation for Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's sustained efforts towards the welfare of the Indian diaspora and the enhanced global stature of the Indian passport," MoS Margherita posted on X.

"The Indian diaspora serves as a living bridge of friendship and understanding between India and Samoa, further strengthening the ties between our two countries," he added. (ANI)

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