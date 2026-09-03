Pabitra Margherita holds bilateral talks with Palau Prez, Tonga PM on sidelines of PIF Leaders' Meet

KOROR: Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday called on Palau’s President Surangel Whipps Jr on the sidelines of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Meeting in Koror, with the discussions focused on current development cooperation initiatives and collaboration in multilateral fora.

During the meeting, Margherita reiterated New Delhi’s commitment to enhance the deep and longstanding bilateral partnership between India and Palau. Taking to X, Margherita said: “Honoured to meet H.E. Mr Surangel Whipps Jr., President of Palau, on the sidelines of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Koror. Congratulated him on Palau’s excellent hosting of the PIF Summit. Discussed ongoing and new development cooperation initiatives, our bilateral partnership, and cooperation in multilateral fora. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to further deepening and strengthening our close and enduring partnership with Palau.”

Margherita also met Tonga’s Prime Minister Lord Fakafanua on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders’ Meeting, where the two sides discussed ways to deepen India-Tonga partnership.

Consul of India to Tonga, Madam Fakafanua and Crown Prince Tupoutoa Ulukalala, Tonga’s Minister of His Majesty’s Armed Forces and His Majesty’s Diplomatic Services, were also present during the meeting.

The MoS underscored the importance India attaches to its friendship with Tonga and the shared vision for the wider Indo-Pacific.

Sharing the details of the meeting, Margherita took to X and posted: “Honoured to meet with Hon. PM of Tonga Lord Fakafanua, accompanied by Hon. Consul of India to Tonga Madam Fakafanua and HRH Crown Prince Tupoutoa Ulukalala, Minister of His Majesty’s Armed Forces and His Majesty’s Diplomatic Services, on the sidelines of the 55th PIF Leaders’ Meeting in Koror, Palau. A warm exchange on strengthening the India-Tonga partnership. India deeply values its friendship with Tonga and our shared commitment to the wider Indo-Pacific.” (IANS)

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