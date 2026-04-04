Disarming Hezbollah remains Israel’s top objective in Lebanon: Defence Minister Katz

JERUSALEM: Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday reiterated that the country’s top objective in Lebanon remains disarming Hezbollah through military and political means. After an assessment with military officials, Katz said, “Israel’s policy in Lebanon has been and remains clear: the top objective is the disarmament of Hezbollah through military and political means, regardless of the Iran issue,” ‘The Times of Israel’ reported.

Katz said that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is completing its ground offensive in southern Lebanon up to the line from which Hezbollah can carry out anti-tank missiles attacks against Israel.

“Homes in villages near the border in Lebanon, which serve in every respect as Hezbollah outposts, will be demolished in accordance with the Rafah and Khan Younis model in Gaza, to remove the threat to Israeli communities.”

Katz announced that the IDF will “maintain security control” in southern Lebanon, up to the Litani River and will not allow 600,000 residents of southern Lebanon to return until the security of northern residents is ensured, ‘The Times of Israel’ reported. (IANS)

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