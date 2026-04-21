District Court postpones Benjamin Netanyahu's testimony in ongoing corruption case

TEL AVIV: The Jerusalem District Court has cancelled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's scheduled testimony in his ongoing corruption trial for the current week, acceding to a defence request citing "security and diplomatic" considerations, according to reports by the Times of Israel and the Jerusalem Post.

According to The Times of Israel, the court approved Netanyahu's request to postpone his appearance with another witness set to testify in his place. A hearing scheduled for Tuesday has also been cancelled.

While Netanyahu's legal team argued that he was unable to testify this week for "security and diplomatic" reasons, the State Attorney's Office opposed the decision.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the decision was issued Sunday by a panel of Jerusalem District Court Judges, Rivka Friedman-Feldman, Moshe Bar-Am, and Oded Shaham, who agreed to hear another defence witness instead. The prosecution argued in its response that, apart from urgent and immovable security needs, Netanyahu should align his schedule with court proceedings, highlighting the public interest in advancing the trial and completing his cross-examination. (ANI)

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