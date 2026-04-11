Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expels Spain from Gaza ceasefire HQ centre

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered the expulsion of Spanish representatives from the Gaza ceasefire coordination centre in Kiryat Gat, following strong criticism from Spain over Israeli military strikes in Lebanon. In a strongly worded statement, Netanyahu accused Spain of defaming Israeli soldiers and taking a hostile stance against the country. “Israel will not remain silent in the face of those who attack us. Spain has defamed our heroes, the soldiers of the IDF, the soldiers of the most moral army in the world. Therefore, I have instructed today to remove Spain’s representatives from the coordination center in Kiryat Gat, after Spain has chosen repeatedly to stand against Israel,” he said. (ANI)

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