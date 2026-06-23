Doha: Qatar gas plant explosion leaves 13 dead, including Indian nationals

DOHA: An explosion and subsequent fire at a gas facility in Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City has left at least 13 people dead and 66 others injured, according to the country’s Energy Minister, Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi, as reported by Gulf News. Al-Kaabi, who also serves as the CEO of QatarEnergy, stated that the incident occurred on Sunday evening at the Barzan local gas supply facility. During a press briefing, he confirmed that those who lost their lives were of Indian and Pakistani origin, although the precise number of Indian fatalities remained unconfirmed at the time, Gulf News reported.

The Embassy of India in Doha stated that it is in constant touch with the Qatari authorities and has committed to providing all possible assistance to the families of the victims and those wounded. “We convey our deepest condolences to the families of those who have unfortunately passed away in the sad incident at Ras Laffan Industrial City last night,” the embassy said in a post on X. The mission has publicised helpline numbers +974-55647502 and +975-55384683, alongside the email address cons.doha@mea.gov.in. Prior to this, the embassy had expressed “deep concern at the unfortunate incident”, reporting that several individuals had sustained injuries and others were unaccounted for. “At this challenging and difficult time, the Embassy of India and the entire Indian community in Qatar stands in solidarity with the Government and people of Qatar. We wish for the speedy recovery of those injured and hope and pray for the safety of those missing,” it said. (ANI)

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