Qatar PM meets US Vice President; discusses strategic ties, regional tensions

WASHINGTON: Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met US Vice President J D Vance in Washington. The talks focused on strategic ties and regional tensions.

Both sides discussed “the close strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United States of America.” They also explored ways to strengthen cooperation “in various fields,” according to an official statement.

Regional issues were central to the meeting, they said. The two leaders reviewed “the latest developments in the region.” They also discussed “the Pakistani mediation efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.”

Al-Thani urged wider support for diplomacy. He “stressed the need for all parties to engage with the ongoing mediation efforts.” He said this would help “address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue.”

He said such efforts should lead to “a comprehensive agreement that achieves lasting peace in the region.” (IANS)

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