Donald Trump announces 10-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire to ‘achieve lasting peace’

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement to initiate a 10-day ceasefire, following intensified diplomatic efforts to reduce hostilities in the region.

The US President shared that he held “excellent conversations” with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confirming that both leaders have committed to the temporary truce as a step towards a broader resolution.

Highlighting the historic nature of the recent diplomatic engagement, Trump noted that the two nations recently participated in high-level discussions in the American capital for the first time in more than thirty years. These talks involved senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

To maintain the momentum of the ceasefire, Trump has tasked Vice President JD Vance and his top security team with facilitating ongoing dialogue between the two countries to secure a permanent settlement.

“I just had excellent conversations with the highly respected President Joseph Aoun of Lebanon, and Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu of Israel. These two leaders have agreed that, in order to achieve peace between their countries, they will formally begin a 10-day ceasefire at 5 p.m. EST,” Trump stated in a post on social media. Reflecting on the significance of the earlier trilateral meeting, he added: “On Tuesday, the two countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.”

President Trump further outlined the administration’s commitment to the peace process, stating: “I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan ‘Razin’ Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a lasting peace. It has been my honor to solve 9 wars across the world, and this will be my 10th, so let’s get it done!” The ceasefire comes at a critical juncture for West Asia, following a period of significant volatility along the Israel-Lebanon border. (ANI)

Also Read: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warn US as Donald Trump orders Hormuz blockade