Trump Orders US Navy Blockade of Strait of Hormuz After Iran Nuclear Talks Collapse

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a sweeping naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping lanes, after nuclear negotiations with Iran collapsed following nearly 20 hours of talks mediated in Pakistan.
The announcement, made through a series of posts on Trump's Truth Social platform, marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Trump said the Islamabad negotiations, facilitated by Pakistan's leadership, had been largely productive — but ultimately fell apart on what he called the single most critical point.
"Most points were agreed to," Trump wrote, but added that Iran remained "unyielding as to the single most important issue," declaring: "IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!"
Trump said he had been fully briefed on the outcome by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were present at the Islamabad meeting.
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Beyond the nuclear deadlock, Trump accused Iran of reneging on assurances to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to international shipping.
"They say they put mines in the water," Trump wrote, arguing that the threat alone had effectively deterred commercial vessels from using the waterway.
"What ship owner would want to take the chance?" he added.
Trump described the situation as "WORLD EXTORTION," saying it had caused "anxiety, dislocation, and pain to many people and countries throughout the world."
Declaring the situation a violation of international maritime norms, Trump announced immediate military action.
"Effective immediately, the United States Navy will begin the process of blockading any and all ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz," he wrote.
Trump said US forces would intercept every vessel in international waters that had paid a toll to Iran, warning that "no one who pays an illegal toll will have safe passage on the high seas."
US naval units have also been ordered to begin destroying mines allegedly laid by Iran in the strategic waterway.
Trump closed his announcement with an unambiguous threat directed at Iranian forces.
"Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL!" he wrote.
The President said the blockade would remain in place until free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is fully restored.
The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically vital chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies passes daily. A prolonged blockade is expected to have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and international trade.