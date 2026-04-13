Trump Orders US Navy Blockade of Strait of Hormuz After Iran Nuclear Talks Collapse

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced a sweeping naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical shipping lanes, after nuclear negotiations with Iran collapsed following nearly 20 hours of talks mediated in Pakistan.

The announcement, made through a series of posts on Trump's Truth Social platform, marks a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Talks "Went Well" But Broke Down on Nuclear Issue

Trump said the Islamabad negotiations, facilitated by Pakistan's leadership, had been largely productive — but ultimately fell apart on what he called the single most critical point.

"Most points were agreed to," Trump wrote, but added that Iran remained "unyielding as to the single most important issue," declaring: "IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!"

Trump said he had been fully briefed on the outcome by Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who were present at the Islamabad meeting.

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