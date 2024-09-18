Donald Trump Announces Upcoming Meeting with PM Narendra Modi Next Week

NEW DELHI: The US Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, has said he will sit down with Indian PM Narendra Modi next week, as Reuters reported.

Trump made the above announcement during his speech on the campaign trail in Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, discussing the US trade with India, notes.

Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Donald Trump has been announced without prior declaration.

American President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet PM Modi as he visits the US in these days- September 21 to 23. The detailed schedule of the visit of India's Prime Minister Modi has now been declared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday.

This period was characterized by close personal ties between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi with events like "Howdy Modi" in Houston and "Namaste Trump" in India.

Their strong bond helped in firmed up US-India relations, especially in defense and strategic cooperation, as both leaders were concentrated on playing a check on China's growing dominance. Despite some disagreements on trade matters, the two remained close, which saw their cooperation tighten up on security issues with such efforts as "Quad."

Trump also addressed the Indian-American community, given their influence in the electoral domain. The two laid the foundational strength for a long-lasting US-India strategic partnership based on the mutual interest of both.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit. This one will be held in Wilmington, Delaware, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, on 21 September.

India has accepted to host the next Quad Summit in 2025 after a request from the US that said to host this year's.

Modi to address 'Summit of the Future' at United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23

The summit will have the theme 'Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow'.

Modi will also address the Indian community in New York on September 22.